NCTUB president slams ‘hypocrisy’ over hotel job losses

National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas (NCTUB) President Bernard Evans yesterday called the claims by Labour Minister Shane Gibson against the hotel union regarding job losses at the One&Only Ocean Club on Paradise Island, “hypocrisy”.

Gibson said last week the industrial agreement the union had in place with the resort had expired, which allowed the hotel to terminate employees without cause.

He said this was due to the “negligence” of the union.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday Evans said, “It could never be the union’s fault that people were fired.

“We have been asking for labor laws to be changed so that a contract is binding on the employer and the employee until a new contract is signed.

“If I’m still carrying out the same work, the same conditions under which the old contract expired, if nothing has changed in terms of my work assignments, if I’m still required to come to work the same times, if I’m still required to carry out the same responsibilities, then nothing really has changed except the contract itself expired.

“We have a number of union contracts that [have] a clause in it that says that this contract is binding until a new one is signed.

“So whether or not an employer takes a year, six months or two days to sign a new contact, it is still binding, and so that is the kind of hypocrisy that seems to be going on.”

Gibson initially said that the workers were terminated because they were found to be underperforming.

In a press statement, Vice President of Global Communications at Kerzner International Ashley McBain said the resort is “reorganizing its structure and redefining job descriptions”.

McBain said the company will be recruiting Bahamians for these positions and will be initiating a comprehensive training program across the resort for its February 14 reopening.

The resort was closed due to damage sustained during Hurricane Matthew in October.

Gibson pointed out last week that, had the industrial agreement been in place, which outlines specifically the termination process in terms of a first warning, a second warning, and all these things in writing before termination can be initiated, then this would be a non-issue.

Evans, however, disagreed, asserting that a technicality should not be the cause of 61 people being terminated.

“Natural justice is a sympathy everyone should be afforded to,” Evans said.

“It shouldn’t be that people want to take advantage of a situation.

“No one should be behind that kind of law that will take advantage of hard working people that are trying to provide for their families.

“No family should suffer because of a technicality.”

He said NCTUB will have its first meeting on Wednesday, after which they will have a unified solution on the matter.



