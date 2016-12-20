Wells: Rollins selfish, inconsistent

Former Cabinet Minister Tennyson Wells yesterday criticized Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins because of his “inconsistency and selfishness” which he believes will cause the MP his respect and his seat in Parliament.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Wells questioned Rollins’ ability to be loyal to anyone as he said the MP has proven time and time again that he is a flip-flopper.

“I thought Andre was a bright boy and would be a good fellow to go down there in Long Island and replace Loretta [Butler-Turner],” Wells said.

“After he came into the FNM, I got a call one morning I was sitting in my office that said Rollins was going through the island to campaign.

“I was shocked. When Andre came back to Nassau I told him that was not the way to do it.

“I said if you’re Loretta’s colleague why would you go down there without telling her?

“You can go but at least tell her you plan to challenge her in the next election.

“I told him that is not the way to do it and that he should do it honorably.

“I didn’t hear from him for months after that.

“Now, he is by her side. I don’t get it.

“But as far as I’m concerned, he is just like Loretta, not a fit and proper person to represent the Long Island people.”

Rollins was among seven MPs who wrote to the governor general on December 7 expressing a vote of no confidence in FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, thereby ousting him as leader of the Official Opposition.

In the letter, Rollins; Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; South and Central Abaco MP Edison Key; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; St. Anne's MP Hubert Chipman and North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly requested that Butler-Turner replace Minnis.

She received her instruments of appointment shortly thereafter.

Yesterday, Wells questioned Rollins’ ability to be “taken seriously” by voters given his political history and pass run-ins with Butler-Turner.

Back in 2013, Butler-Turner slapped Rollins. She claimed it was an attempt to physically defend herself from a tight embrace he held her in.

Butler-Turner insisted that she felt compelled to physically defend herself because “Rollins did not respond to verbal requests to remove his arm” from around her.

In June 2015, Rollins quit the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) after he said it was obvious that he was no longer wanted in the party. He became an independent.

In November 2015, he and Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells joined the FNM after he said the party needed a strong opposition to keep the government’s feet to the fire.

Rollins has since repeatedly expressed his disapproval with the way the FNM is being run and disapproval of its leader whom he has called “incompetent”.

Wells said Rollins’ inconsistency and uncertainty will cause him in the next election.

“They’re two peas in the same pod,” he said of Rollins and Butler-Turner.

“They both will suffer. I don’t think that either of them can stand a chance in winning in the next election wherever they go.

“People need consistency. You can’t be one thing today and something else tomorrow.

“Rollins flip-flops all over the place.

“He is with you today and against you tomorrow.

“It is uncalled for.

“I think he is a bright fellow, but if you want to aspire to be a leader in this country, be up-front and be honorable and stand up for something.

“You can’t be selfish.

“Both of them are too selfish.”

As for the seven MPs’ alliance with the DNA, the former Cabinet minister believes that it is going “nowhere fast” and is a waste of time.

“That’s not going anywhere,” he said.

“They will get nowhere. They’re doomed. They’re stillborn at birth.

“Whatever Loretta and Branville come up with will be stillborn at birth, dead on arrival.

“I don’t see them going anywhere.”

Last week, the FNM rescinded Butler-Turner’s nomination in Long Island.

The FNM’s Long Island Association has written Minnis rejecting the decision.

Party Chairman Sidney Collie said the FNM Central Council is under no obligation to listen to the association and insisted that the decision to rescind Butler-Turner’s nomination stands.

He said while there has been several applications for a new candidate, no one has been confirmed as yet.



