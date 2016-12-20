Moncur in Senate

In a move that stunned many, Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner announced late yesterday that she has selected controversial community activist and talk show host Rodney Moncur as a senator — a man who is urging Bahamians not to vote in the next general election.

Butler-Turner also named Long Island fisherman and contractor Jude Knowles and former Senator Monique Gomez, an attorney, as her choices for the Senate.

Last week, she announced that Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney has been appointed leader of opposition business in the Senate.

Regarding her newly-announced picks, Butler-Turner said in a short statement yesterday, “As I have said previously, some of the choices may strike some as surprising, but a major theme of these appointments is inclusion from a broad cross-section of Bahamians.

“The Bahamas is in economic crisis, paralyzed by criminal violence and a precipitous decline in the quality of life for most Bahamians.

“The country needs the talents and energy of a myriad of individuals who want to contribute to rescuing and renewing our country in these perilous times.”

Butler-Turner said her choices for the Senate reflect a recognition of the need to collaborate, find common ground and give voice to the difficulties and hardships experienced in every sector of society, particularly the most vulnerable individuals and groups.

“There is strength in diversity, and it is a testament to their love of country that these Senate appointees agreed to collaborate in the interest of a common goal, namely rescuing The Bahamas from the quagmire of corruption and incompetence of the PLP,” she said.

Moncur, a former DNA candidate for Bains Town and Grants Town, joined the Free National Movement in 2014.

He made a bid for chairman of the FNM but lost to Sidney Collie.

Moncur has been a proponent of the FNM strongly considering wooing the DNA and its leader in order to defeat the Progressive Liberal Party.

His activism and stance on national issues have often led to unusual pronouncements and antics.

Of late, Moncur, a justice of the peace, has been advocating Bahamians not to register to vote for the next general election.

He is instead urging Bahamians to meet him for a beach party on election day — a view he pushes frequently on his radio show.

In March, as the gender equality bills were passed in the House of Assembly, Moncur proclaimed in Parliament Square that he is a “xenophobe”.

He said he, his wife and children will vote “no”, and if his wife votes otherwise, he would “dispossess her”.

Known for proclamations widely viewed as bizarre, he tweeted in 2013: "Are the women catching breast cancer from unhealthy males? Please watch the man who sucks your breast! Dirty man leads to breast cancer!"

Differences

Knowles, a contractor and fisherman of Mangrove Bush, Long Island, serves as deputy chairman on the council for local government.

When contacted last night, Knowles said it was after much consideration that he accepted the appointment, admitting that he has had “differences” with Butler-Turner.

But he said it is important to “come together to do what is best for the country”.

“We had a meeting and ironed out our differences and we agreed on certain terms,” Knowles said.

“It was a very good meeting and I said ‘well, I’ll try to do it for Long Island’. For Long Island, this is the first time this opportunity was ever offered.

Gomez, a former South Beach candidate, replaced former FNM Chairman Michael Pintard in the Senate. Appointed by Minnis in his capacity as opposition leader, Gomez resigned from the Senate on the night of the move by the seven FNM MPs to remove him (Minnis).

At her swearing in, in June, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said he had been requesting that the attorney be considered for the Senate for a long time.

McCartney was named leader of opposition business in the Senate last week Monday.

There has been mixed reaction to his appointment.

In a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, Butler-Turner said her remaining choices for the Senate will cause reaction and even some “rejection” as it is her hope to have the opposition in the Senate reflect a “microcosm of society”.

She predicted there would be shock and awe after her announcement.

Her announcement of Moncur led to an explosion of commentary on Facebook into the night last night.

There was also curiosity over her selection of Knowles, who is not well known on the national stage.

Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment at Government House last week Sunday, four days after she and six other FNM MPs wrote to the governor general to have Minnis removed as leader of the opposition.

As she announced McCartney last week, both Butler-Turner and McCartney noted that their collaboration focuses on the “common good of the country” rather than individual political and personal motives.



