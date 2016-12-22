Statistics, BPL disagree on disconnection numbers

The Department of Statistics reported that 10 percent of households, or approximately 12,000 households in The Bahamas, have no electricity “due to nonpayment of their bills” in its latest labor force survey conducted October 24-30.

However, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that, based on the power company’s records “it has never been as high as 12,000”, though she could not provide an exact figure.

According to the Department of Statistics’ latest labor force survey, which pegs unemployment at 11.6 percent nationally, “approximately 10 percent of households where the main source of lighting was electricity had their power disconnected due to nonpayment of their bills”.

When asked about the data, officials indicated that in the department’s latest survey, participants were asked for the first time whether their “electricity was disconnected because of nonpayment”.

Department of Statistics Acting Director Leona Wilson said the data does not suggest the disconnections occurred during the reference period of the survey, as throughout the country “there are homes that [have been] without electricity for a while”.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Ingraham, who was contacted for comment, was asked whether the Department of Statistics contacted BPL to confirm the figure, which is based on the sample size the department uses.

Ingraham said she was not contacted, and to the best of her knowledge there was no official request for that information.

“Based on BPL’s records, we do not have 12,000 households without power,” she said.

“The highest our figures have been due to the fact that customers did not pay their bills was around 6,000.

“BPL’s policy will continue to be that any customer who has been disconnected due to non payment come to customers service here or on the Family Islands and arrange a payment arrangement, even if they are paying over a period of time. Our goals is not have any customers disconnected. It is something that we do not want as a company. Even if the bill is substantially high, our doors are always open.”

While hundreds of homes on New Providence and some of the northern Family Islands were plunged into darkness for weeks following the passage of Hurricane Matthew in early October, it is unclear why the Department of Statistics included the data, which was a bullet point in its press release.

Months ahead of the 2012 general election, with a reported 5,141 Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) customers without electricity in the country, the then Ingraham administration launched a third reconnection program which saw more than 4,000 disconnected customers put back on the grid.



