Downgrade leaves McCartney afraid, concerned

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Branville McCartney said he is “afraid and concerned” after Standard and Poor’s (S&P) downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating to sub investment-grade level, widely considered “junk status”, in a grim economic report on the country’s fiscal health and future Tuesday.

While giving his first contribution to the Senate on Wednesday, McCartney said it was an issue that Prime Minister Perry Christie ought to address the nation about.

“We need some comfort as Bahamians,” he said.

“I’m afraid and I’m concerned.

“I spoke about this recently in a newspaper article.

“Things don’t look good.

“Things don’t look good at all.

“We will certainly urge the (Christie) administration to involve in discussion or dialogue with civil society and members of the opposition on how we can get our country back.”

He expressed concern that locals and foreigners will be afraid to invest in the country, which he believes will greatly affect everyday citizens financially.

McCartney said, “Our local businessmen are reluctant.

“That’s what we need. We need our business people to invest in this country but they are afraid.

“Not to mention those persons who look to invest in this country but when they see the third downgrade within four and a half years, [they don’t want to].

“Madam president, it is important to know that Moody’s has their assessment to give us as well and if it follows up like S&P then we are in a dangerous and perilous time for 2017, times which will be unbearable for Bahamians.

“So, Madam President, we urge that this administration becomes more open and transparent with what’s going on economically in our country.”

S&P is the world’s largest credit agency.

The international ratings giant dropped the credit rating by one notch to “BB+/B” from “BBB-/A-3”, along with a threat to lower the rating over the next two years if public finances continue to “deteriorate”, though it did elevate the country’s outlook from negative to stable.

This is actually the fourth downgrade from a major ratings agency since the current Christie administration took office.

In a statement issued yesterday, DNA spokesperson for the economy and finance Youri Kemp also called for the prime minister to speak on the matter publicly.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Kemp said, “We in the DNA were also shocked at the lack of participation from members of the then opposition party and the lack of attention being paid to such a critical assessment, as it was a forewarning of what the ratings would be at the end of this year, 2016.

“At the core of this ratings’ downgrade by S&P, they made mention of the slower than normal rate at which the fiscal consolidation has taken place, something which the DNA has highlighted on several occasions and have urged the government to be more forceful with regard to their consolidation efforts in addition to being more truthful on how our VAT is collected and spent.

“In essence, stop playing statistical shell games with our economic indicators and commit meaningfully to true consolidation and a reversal in the out of control spending.

“Even as we discuss this and S&P have gave their assessment, the projected expenditure for this fiscal year is some $300 million-plus more than the previous budget year, and set to remain at that level and even more when we consider the trends of previous years that the government has over-shot their projections by millions.”



