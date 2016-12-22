Minnis: Downgrade the result of disastrous PLP policies

The most recent downgrade of The Bahamas to “junk status” by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) is the “disastrous consequence” of the Progressive Liberal Party’s inept governance and policies, said Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday.

S&P, the world’s largest credit ratings agency, downgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating to sub investment-grade level, dropping the credit rating by one notch to “BB+/B” from “BBB-/A-3”, along with a threat to lower the rating over the next two years if public finances continue to “deteriorate”.

This is the fourth downgrade from a major ratings agency since the current Christie administration took office.

“By allowing The Bahamas’ credit rating to be downgraded again it makes it significantly harder for our country to borrow money, and when we do, it will ultimately cost us more because we will be forced to pay higher interest rates,” Minnis said.

“This is what happens when this government ignores a problem, acting as if it will go away if they don’t address it.

“Well, it does not, and this downgrade is as a direct result of the Christie-led PLP government's continuing failure to reduce unemployment, grow the economy or rein in its reckless spending year after year.”

S&P also lowered growth forecasts for the economy and projected more fiscal deficits in the near future, in contrast to the Christie administration’s optimistic expectation of surpluses.

The agency, however, did elevate the country’s outlook from negative to stable.

The stable outlook given by S&P for The Bahamas’ economy hinges chiefly on the potential success of the newly restarted Baha Mar project, as well as smaller tourism developments, and the country’s steady stream of tourists, according to S&P.

S&P placed a greater focus on the government reining in its spending and decreasing the country’s fiscal deficit.

In a statement released on Monday, the government expressed its disappointment in the credit downgrade, insisting that the credit ratings agency did not key in all of the economic factors that prove the country is on a more positive path to growth.

Minnis said yesterday, “The PLP continues to drag The Bahamas through the fiscal mire day in and day out.

“It is inexcusable that they refused to listen to the repeated dire warnings that they needed to address their out of control spending.

“The embattled prime minister will have all of us believe that they have, in fact, acted, but as we can see by the downgrade to junk status, Christie’s words are just as worthless as our sagging credit.”



