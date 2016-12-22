Moncur clashes with AG in Senate

Rodney Moncur’s first contribution to debate in the Upper Chamber got off to a rocky start yesterday, with Leader of Government Business in the Senate Allyson Maynard-Gibson declaring she “will not allow the Senate to be turned into a circus” and repeatedly admonishing the new senator to follow Parliament’s rules and procedures.

“I hope the honorable member will refrain from making wild and untrue statements,” said Maynard-Gibson as she chided Moncur during debate on the Insurance Act Amendment Bill.

“Under the guise that he is a new member, he must understand that this is a very dangerous precedent that is being set in here.

“Members are expected to be responsible; they are expected to come to this place and debate informing the Bahamian people of the content of the bills and how they affect their lives.”

Maynard-Gibson was responding to comments Moncur was forced to withdraw after he was unable to substantiate them.

He apologized and asked both Maynard-Gibson and President of the Senate Lady Sharon Wilson to take him into “protective custody” and “mentor him” as he is a “layman”.

After Moncur accused Maynard-Gibson of having a “hard heart” in relation to a provision in the Contractors Bill, which was also debated, Lady Wilson told him he was "bordering on scandalous and offensive".

Tensions rose as Moncur continued to refer to Maynard-Gibson as “she” instead of “the honorable member” in line with parliamentary decorum.

Maynard-Gibson asked, “Who is she? Who is she in here?

“We are honorable members.

“If the honorable member wishes to be a layman, he needs to go outside the chambers and go downstairs and talk.

“If he is in the Upper Chamber speaking on behalf of the Bahamian people, they expect him to be in here as an honorable gentleman and when he speaks in the Upper Chamber they expect him to conduct himself with decorum and substantiate every word that comes out of his mouth.”

Moncur promised to present evidence, which he claimed was published by The Tribune to support his claims in relation to financial services.

He apologized for being unaware of the formalities of the Senate as he is a new senator and was “sleepy” as he was up all night reading the bill.

“Madam president, I’m not going to be acrimonious,” he said.

“I asked the leader of government business and I thank her for the explanation but I want her to also know that it was only at about 10:15 yesterday that I was given a bunch of bills.

“I heard what the people had to say but certainly I had the duty to try to read.

“So can’t you see I’m sleepy? I read all night trying to confirm and verify…

“To that extent, she has to take that into consideration.”

Maynard-Gibson said, “I’m not going to stand in here and allow this place to turn into a circus.

“I’m not going to allow this member to impugn the extraordinary good work of the entire team in Parliament.

“If the honorable member was interested in obtaining these bills as a senator or any other capacity, citizens of The Bahamas go to the House of Assembly and obtain any bill that has been tabled.

“They have been on the website of the Office of the Attorney General for months.

“These bills have been in the front of the House of Assembly for months.

“We don’t expect to suffer because the leader of the opposition decided to wait until the ninth hour to appoint senators. That has nothing to do with us.”



