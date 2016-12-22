Gibson, Albury on FNM ticket

Following controversy surrounding the current MPs for Long Island, and Central and South Abaco, the Free National Movement (FNM) last night announced its candidates for those constituencies.

Attorney Adrian Gibson, a Tribune columnist, will run in Long Island, and James Albury, an employee at The Abaconian newspaper and Bahamas WiMax, will run in Central and South Abaco.

The announcement follows the decision by the FNM last week to rescind the nomination of Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, who was a part of a group of MPs who ousted Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition on December 7.

The move by the MPs was bolstered by a scathing rebuke of Minnis by Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key, who had rejected an earlier bid by Butler-Turner and other FNM MPs to unseat Minnis as opposition leader.

Key said on December 3 that he felt betrayed by Minnis because he was being denied a nomination.

Gibson and Albury were ratified during a meeting of the FNM’s Central Council last night.

Minnis said they are a part of the FNM’s “change team” who will ensure that the government is accountable to the Bahamian people and not political or foreign allies.

“The Bahamian people are demanding change to how business has been conducted in The Bahamas for decades and the FNM’s change team will disrupt the politicians’ old guard’s business as usual,” Minnis said.

“Our two new candidates will bring a much-needed youth perspective to an FNM government with Travis Robinson from [Bains and Grants Town].

“Our candidates are ready to bring an open and transparent government to The Bahamas, and one that is not full of secret back room deals where it is decided what the Bahamian people should think.

“I invite all Bahamians to unite with us at the FNM.

“Together we can rid our beloved country of the inept PLP, a regime that has been responsible for bringing this country to the brink of disaster and financial ruin.

“With God's help, and your support, we will rescue this nation from the downward road and put it on a path of peace and prosperity.”

Albury is a recent college graduate.

Key has alleged that Albury is getting the nomination because he can be controlled.

Minnis said that after graduating college Albury returned home to use his education and passion to work toward the improvement of his community and country.

He has been heavily involved with the environmental group Friends of The Environment, volunteering to assist with educational summer camp programs and aiding visiting researchers, according to Minnis.

Gibson, meanwhile, has been eyeing the Long Island candidacy for a while, The Nassau Guardian understands.

“An accomplished journalist, Mr. Gibson has, for more than a decade, penned a national weekly column for The Tribune newspaper,” Minnis said.

“Among his various business interests, Mr. Gibson is the owner of a commercial building in Long Island and owner of the car rental company Aaron’s Rentals, which is based in Bunches, Long Island.”



