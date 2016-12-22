Unemployment down

The national unemployment rate declined just over one percent in the last six months, from 12.7 percent in May to 11.6 percent in October, according to the Department of Statistics.

The results provide information on the labor force during the reference period October 24-30, 2016.

The fall in unemployment was attributed to the employment of 4,025 people; of that number, 1,385 were construction jobs “as a direct result of Hurricane Matthew”.

However, the department was unable to provide specifics on the make up of those other 2,600-plus additional jobs, only saying they were “sprinkled throughout” the various sectors.

When asked if the construction jobs spurred to address the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew have masked the displacement of workers and businesses following the storm and perhaps skewed the actual unemployment situation, Department of Statistics Acting Director Leona Wilson told The Nassau Guardian, “That is a very good question, but it’s difficult for me to say because we did not do that level of investigation in the survey.

“I am not in a position to answer.

“There was an expectation that it would have gone up (unemployment), but we can only report what we got, and that’s what we got. And as [statistician] Ms. [Cypreanna] Winters said that reference period was established long before the hurricane.”

Matthew impacted the central and northern islands of The Bahamas in early October, causing an estimated $500 million-plus in damage.

In the last survey in May, the unemployment rate was similarly impacted by the temporary jobs associated with the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, declining from 14.8 percent in November 2015 to 12.7 percent in May.

At the time, statisticians at the department acknowledged that the event, which provided temporary jobs, may not be a true reflection of unemployment trends when compared to November 2015 and said they would consider changing the date of the survey in the future.

As it relates to Grand Bahama, where several resort properties remain closed after Matthew, unemployment declined by approximately one percent, from 14.2 percent to 13.3 percent.

However, the department indicated construction picked up on Grand Bahama, where it said 99 percent of homes had at least roof damage caused by the hurricane.

In October, Minister of Tourism said tourism on Grand Bahama had come to a “grinding halt” and though construction and repairs were underway at several of the major hotels damaged it was important to “be honest about Grand Bahama because that’s the only way we can move forward”.

In the case of New Providence, the rate of unemployment dropped from 15.9 percent to 12.9 percent.

“Prior to the passage of Hurricane Matthew, 14 percent of households in the country needed repairs,” officials said.

“However, after the storm, 51 percent of the households in the country needed some kind of repairs to their dwelling.

“Sixty-eight percent of homes that were severely impacted was in New Providence and 18 percent in Grand Bahama.

“Damages to roofs were the most severe followed by damages to floor due to flooding.”

In Bimini, the rate of unemployment was four percent.

Meanwhile, in Exuma the unemployment rate stood at eight percent.

But there was no comparative data as these islands were included in the survey for the first time, according to officials.

Discouraged workers declined by 15 percent nationally over the six month period, from 2,470 in May to 2,095 in October 2016.

This category consists of people who are willing and able to work but have stopped looking for work because they feel there are no jobs available.

Labor force

According to the latest survey, which pegs unemployment at 11.6 percent, 25,365 people were listed an unemployed - 14,925 women and 10,440 men.

The latest survey notes that 192,385 people were listed as employed, compared to the 188,360 people in the previous survey.

A breakdown of the unemployment statistics show 19,965 people were listed as unemployed on New Providence, 3,890 in Grand Bahama, 1,060 in Abaco, 90 on Bimini and 350 in Exuma.

The data revealed that unemployment among people ages 15 to 24, declined from 25.8 percent to 25.1 percent, a difference of less than one percent.

Twenty-two percent (5,580 people) of the unemployed was made up of people, ages 20 to 35.

Twenty-three percent (50,082 people) of the labor force was made up of people, ages 25-34.

Civil service, law enforcement and domestic services account for 30 percent of the workforce.

The labor force totaled 217,750 people at the time of the most recent survey - 106,420 women and 111,330 men.

Of that number, 135,350 were employed on New Providence, 25,300 in Grand Bahama and 10,640 in Abaco, 2,165 on Bimini and 4,030 in Exuma.



