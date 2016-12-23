Lockhart raises objections in Nygard contempt case

The lawyer for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard yesterday objected to the admission of correspondence from another Nygard attorney into evidence during his contempt trial.

Nygard is accused of breaching an order prohibiting him from continued dredging until the conclusion of a judicial review proceedings.

Yesterday attorney Melissa Hall, who also represents Nygard, produced files from Nygard’s previous counsel and permit applications since she had been retained by him during the hearing before Justice Rhonda Bain.

Save The Bays (STB) is in a battle with Nygard over the expansion of his Lyford Cay property.

The group claims that Nygard has almost doubled the size of his property, from 3.25 acres to 6.1 acres, since he acquired it in 1984, by allegedly reclaiming Crown land from the sea without the necessary permits and approvals.

Elliot Lockhart, QC, who represents Nygard, asked for time to review the documents. After the 30-minute adjournment, Lockhart objected to the admissibility of the documents, saying that the court could not take judicial notice of the documents; that Hall was not ordinarily the custodian of the documents so she could not put them into evidence; it was unfair to admit the documents, as Nygard would not be able to question the authors; and some of the documents were irrelevant as they preceded the alleged contempt. Lockhart will conclude his objections on January 19 and Fred Smith, QC, the lead STB lawyer, will respond.



