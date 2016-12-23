Fine for man who attacked motorists

A man who attacked a truck driver who accidentally knocked down his girlfriend and child yesterday paid $1,000 in compensation to his victim to avoid spending nine months in prison.

Briton Ward, 38, of Augusta Street, pleaded guilty to causing harm at his arraignment yesterday before Magistrate Samuel McKinney in connection with the December 9 incident.

Ward and his family crossed the street suddenly as the complainant Leroy Mackey was headed south on East Street South in his truck around 6 p.m. Despite his attempt to avoid the woman and her child, he knocked them down, the court heard.

The complainant stopped to check on the condition of the victims but Ward, in a rage, came to the driver’s side of the truck and said, “You trying to kill my woman” before punching Mackey in the face.

Ward, a tile layer, apologized for his actions when he made his first court appearance.

Ward was also placed on probation for one year. If he gets into any trouble during that period, he will have to pay $2,500 or spend nine months in prison.



