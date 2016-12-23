Minnis says he would make Lloyd education minister

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has revealed his intention to make attorney and talk show host Jeff Lloyd, the party’s South Beach candidate, minister of education if the FNM wins the next election.

At the FNM South Beach Association’s tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday night, Minnis urged constituents to elect Lloyd so he would be in a position to effect change in education.

“You have the power to do that, so I ask you to give me Jeff Lloyd,” he said.

“Education is the foundation to the success of this country.

“You in South Beach are holding The Bahamas in your hand.”

He said, “We have an agent of change in the manner of Jeff Lloyd who I know can do that.”

Lloyd, who also addressed constituents, hit at Minnis’ critics.

“Help me to understand how you can absorb the criticism that is directed to this man by those with their cassava legs who can hardly get out of their own way,” Lloyd said.

“And they have the unmitigated nerve to extend criticism.

“They stand as the benchmark of failure, jealousy and pettiness.

“You know they represent...ignorance and stupidity; bottomless, invincible stupidity.

“And then further my friends, every left hook he ducks. Every right cross, they miss.

“He’s just like a Muhammad Ali bopping and weaving.”

Minnis has been under constant pressure from members of the party’s parliamentary caucus.

On December 7, seven FNM MPs wrote the governor general expressing a vote of no confidence in Minnis, ousting him as leader of the official opposition.

Lloyd said he has known Minnis for over 50 years.

He said listening to criticisms of the party leader makes him wonder “who is that they’re talking about”.

“Then they make all kinds of stupid decisions in the name of leadership,” Lloyd said.

“We don’t have to name any of those. May I respectfully suggest to you that, that cannot be our focus.

“Let me assure you that this will be the last time that they will be in my mouth.

“From now on it will be about the transfiguration that we are about to assist in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas under the visionary, dynamic, competent leadership of [Minnis].”



