Butler-Turner slams govt over downgrade

Leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday said the country’s recent downgrade to “junk status” by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) just mere days before the holidays creates an ominous black cloud over Christmas celebrations and predicts a new year devoid of prosperity for the country.

“The downgrade by Standard & Poor’s may be the first in a number of dominoes to fall, leading to a catastrophe for the country,” Butler-Turner said.

“The government is not levelling with the Bahamian people on the true state of government finances and the economy.

“The press statement released after the downgrade shows that a delusional government is living in a world of make believe and fantasy, while the country is in a vicious downward spiral, with no plans to pull us out of our economic freefall.”

In a statement released on Monday, the government expressed its disappointment in the credit downgrade, insisting that the credit ratings agency did not key in all of the economic factors that prove the country is on a more positive path to growth.

S&P downgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating to sub investment-grade level, dropping the credit rating by one notch to “BB+/B” from “BBB-/A-3”, along with a threat to lower the rating over the next two years if public finances continue to “deteriorate”.

This is the fourth downgrade from a major ratings agency since the current Christie administration took office.

Butler-Turner pointed to several consequences as a result of the downgrade and another possible downgrade from Moody’s in the months to come.

She highlighted that the cost of borrowing for the government could increase and the country’s investment grade could drastically be affected.

“We will then be at the mercy of speculators and lenders charging exorbitant rates of interest,” Butler-Turner said.

“The payment of interest alone will blow a hole in the national budget, leading to an economic spiral from which the country may not be able to recover.

“The possibility of a devaluation of our currency in the years ahead cannot be ignored.

“The looming crisis is solely the responsibility of the PLP and Prime Minister Perry Christie.

“The government has been reckless, wasteful and massively incompetent in managing the economy.

“It’s the disastrous and arrogant mismanagement of the Baha Mar project that played a significant role in the series of downgrades for the country.”

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware in June 2015, but all related cases have since been dismissed.

In August, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that the government and Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), which financed the project, had reached an agreement to resume work on Baha Mar at Cable Beach.

Christie announced last week that Baha Mar has been sold to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE).

He acknowledged last week that the August agreement with CEXIM remains sealed by the Supreme Court, a move that caused great backlash.

Butler-Turner said yesterday, “After 18 months of announcing impending positive solutions to the Baha Mar Project stoppage, no one is taking the government's position on the matter seriously.

“While now touting the acquisition of the project by [CTFE] and the creation of 1,500 new jobs beginning next April, the reality is that the first announcement of this acquisition came from the company and not The Bahamas government.

“The promise of new jobs sounds like more of the same runaround that has been fed to the population for more than a year.

“The promise of thousands of jobs at that site simply ring hollow for many, because the once certain fact is that 2,000 Bahamian lost their jobs at Baha Mar while the government played games with the original investor.”

S&P did elevate the country’s outlook from negative to stable.

The stable outlook given by S&P for The Bahamas’ economy hinges chiefly on the potential success of the newly restarted Baha Mar project, as well as smaller tourism developments, and the country’s steady stream of tourists, according to S&P.



