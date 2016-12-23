Man killed in Yellow Elder

A man was found shot to death in his home on Melvern Road, in Yellow Elder, shortly after 9 a.m. yesterday, police reported.

According to Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, the man was found dead by a neighbor in his one-bedroom wooden structure home.

Fernander said the man was known to police and was being electronically monitored for serious offenses.

Police reported that shortly after midnight yesterday officers responded to gun shots in the Yellow Elder area.

At the time, police found nothing.

“It wasn’t until this morning that neighbors would have checked this one-room wooden structure and found the deceased lying in bed with gunshot wounds to the body,” Fernander said.

Police currently do not have any motives or suspects and the investigation continues.

Officers are doing door-to-door inquiries to try to advance the investigation

They made their usual appeal to members of the public and neighbors in the general area who would have heard or seen anything to assist with the investigation.

The Bahamas’ murder count for the year now stands at 104.

Around this time last year, the murder count was 143.



