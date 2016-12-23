Butler-Turner apologizes for Moncur’s ‘insensitive’ comments

Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday issued an apology on behalf of Senator Rodney Moncur, who earlier this week confronted Tribune Deputy Chief Reporter Khrisna Virgil for questioning his position on marital rape, insisting that as a 60-year-old married man he should be able to “climb on top of” his wife when he chooses.

“On behalf of the Official Opposition, I hereby extend the sincerest of unreserved apologies to Tribune Reporter Khrisna Virgil for the inappropriate and insensitive comments made by Senator Rodney Moncur following Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony,” Butler-Turner said in a statement.

“I have spent a great deal of time over the past few days reflecting on the importance of public figures being able to strike a balance between their right to free speech and the universally accepted standards of decency and courteousness to others.

“I expect this balance to be observed at all times by all members of the opposition’s parliamentary team.

“Senator Moncur is entitled to express his own views on issues in accordance with his constitutional right to freedom of expression.

“Indeed, I am a firm believer that diversity of opinion, reflecting the concerns and viewpoints of a broad cross-section of Bahamian society, is precisely what is needed in our politics today.

“I will continue to defend Senator Moncur’s right to free speech and extol his work as a longtime defender of the socially and economically disenfranchised.

“At the same time, I assert in no uncertain terms that whatever their personal views, members of our parliamentary team will refrain from berating, insulting or antagonizing members of the public or journalists under any circumstance.”

Shortly after being sworn in as senator in the Upper Chamber on Tuesday, Moncur accused Virgil of being “dangerous” and advised her to be “careful” how she phrases questions put to him relating to his position on national matters.

The brief, but tense confrontation took place following a press conference in one of the side rooms of the Senate, with Butler-Turner, Moncur and several of his supporters.

At one point, the opposition leader attempted to dissuade Moncur, admonishing him that it would become the focus of publications stemming from the swearing in ceremony.

One of Moncur’s more vocal supporters exclaimed that the media were being “disrespectful” and even attempted to prevent The Nassau Guardian from putting more questions to the controversial justice of the peace, whose stance on national issues has often led to unusual pronouncements and antics.

In March 2012, Butler-Turner, the then MP for Montagu, noted that Moncur was one of the “loudest voices” against the Marital Rape Bill, which would have made spousal rape a crime.

In one Facebook post, Moncur stated, “Marital rape in The Bahamas is a non-issue. It is the works of the devil. God’s holy name we praise.”

In March, as the gender equality bills were passed in the House of Assembly, Moncur proclaimed in Parliament Square that he is a “xenophobe”.

He said he, his wife and children would vote “no”, and if his wife voted otherwise, he would “dispossess her”.

Of late, Moncur has been urging Bahamians not to vote in the next general election.

He is, instead, urging Bahamians to meet him for a beach party on election day.

In the statement, Butler-Turner said, “The Official Opposition intends to take the fight to the PLP with vigor in the New Year, including in Parliament.

“However, we must remember to remain approachable and responsive to both the press and members of the public.

“Most importantly, we must be respectful of the views of others, even as we expect them to be tolerant of ours.”

When contacted for comment on the matter, Moncur hung up the phone twice.



