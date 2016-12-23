Saunders drops out of MICAL race

Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for MICAL Walt Saunders has withdrawn from the race due to health concerns, according to FNM Chairman Sidney Collie.

In a statement issued yesterday, Collie said, “Our friend and ratified candidate for MICAL, Walt Saunders, informed the FNM leadership that as a result of health concerns, and on the strong advice of his physician and family, he has decided to withdraw his name from the MICAL constituency contest.

“It has been our great pleasure working with Walt as our candidate, and we look forward to his continued improvement in health.

“Walt has assured the party and its leadership of his continued support and assistance in ensuring that MICAL is in the win column for the Free National Movement in 2017.

“Walt will be assisting the party in identifying who, from the names who have already been put forward, is best suited to continue the stellar work that he has begun.”

On his Facebook page yesterday, Saunders, a prominent businessman, said in a post that, “It is with a heavy heart that today I must inform you that on the advice of my doctors, amid persistent health concerns, I have decided to end my campaign as the Free National Movement candidate for MICAL.

“It was my fondest wish to represent you in the House of Assembly and end the misery that [MICAL MP] V. Alfred Gray and the PLP have inflicted on you these past years.

“However, I remain committed to helping the FNM achieve victory in any way I can.

“I will also not abandon MICAL and will still have a presence in the community and work toward some of the things I had set out to achieve.

“May God bless you and yours this holiday season.

“Take care and be encouraged that God has put destiny well in hand.”

Saunders did not specify the health concerns.

Collie refused to comment on exactly what Saunders’ health concerns are.

On September 15, the party ratified Saunders, along with three others.



