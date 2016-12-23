PM urges voters not to take chance with FNM

Urging Bahamians to “get registered now”, Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday that, considering the “meltdown of the opposition parties”, the electorate should not “role the dice with governments”.

While at a groundbreaking ceremony for a government administrative complex in Grand Bahama, the prime minister asked Bahamians to look at him and his colleagues and ask themselves who will offer The Bahamas “quality, stability, reasoning, initiative, sensitivity, compassion and identification with their needs”.

“That’s what it’s about,” Christie said.

“It’s not about whether Perry Christie should run again. This commitment to the future is much bigger than any individual.

“They have something called a continuum. We’re putting in place the provisions for the future of our country, and we sincerely hope that in this wonderful, dynamic democracy of ours that our people will see and have a sense that it is all about them and not about us.”

Christie said Bahamians watching “the meltdown of opposition parties, the instability that is being institutionalized, and the hatred politically that is being manifested, should watch the PLP, and once again conclude that you don't role the dice with governments.

“You make conscious, considered decisions on how best to protect future generations of Bahamians, how best to manage the challenges of the day”.

The prime minister asked, “Who has demonstrated the capacity to understand the challenges we have, to anticipate the challenges we have and lay the basis of solving those challenges?

“There is no doubt that, when you look at what we have done just in this term, you can see how we have gone about redefining our country and preparing it for the future.”

Tension has existed within the Free National Movement (FNM) for months.

On December 7, seven FNM MPs wrote the governor general to have FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as leader of the opposition, prompting Minnis to invite the MPs in question to resign or face disciplinary action.

Christie also asked who has demonstrated bold vision, pointing to the government’s decision to extend duty free exemptions as an example.

“The Ingraham [administration] had come in and stopped in Exuma,” he said.

“I said I’m going to put it back in Exuma, but I want to take it to islands that traditionally no government, including my first government, the FNM governments, would do.

“I want to do it as a part of understanding the dynamics of economic development and would carefully measure it.

“Let us give people a fighting chance to live a life with dignity and decision making that enables them to bring progress into their lives. We don’t talk about it often enough so you all don’t remember it.”

Speaking to the upcoming general election, Christie said Bahamians who have not registered are not fulfilling their obligation as citizens of The Bahamas “and since you don’t know when I am going to call the election, you better get registered now.

“I can’t say more than that, other than to say this is your time, when the great discernment will be made by me as to the kind of future you’d want your country to have. I simply sit now saying look at me, look at my colleagues, this is the real deal.”

While in Acklins last week, the prime minister also urged Bahamians to register to vote, declaring “it’s not long now when you will be called upon to exercise your democratic right to vote in general elections”.

He said as of the new year, “things will go fast and furious”.



