PM on defensive over downgrade

In the face of another downgrade of the country’s sovereign credit rating to sub investment grade level, Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday that it must be acknowledged that international rating agency Standard & Poor’s noted in its report that the downgrade is in part due to the impact and costs associated with hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew.

“We’re talking about a country that has been devastated not by the decisions of the government, but by the allowance of God,” Christie said in Grand Bahama.

“There is nothing we could have done other than to pray that nobody loses their lives, thank God.”

S&P, the world’s largest credit ratings agency, downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating in a grim economic report on the country’s fiscal health and future.

This is the fourth downgrade from a major ratings agency since the current Christie administration took office.

Christie said the unforeseen natural disasters have to be factored into the government’s budget.

Joaquin was estimated to have caused close to $150 million in damage, while Matthew, an estimated $600 million, according to Christie.

The prime minister said the government can either “pretend that it is not our fault, not our problem and allow people to scrap, even to die, or we can decide philosophically that it is our obligation to govern this country, to do so along the lines of our constitution, which raises the spiritual commitment, and to know as a country of faith when the book of Matthew says ‘what you do for the least of my brethren, you do unto me’, meaning we have an obligation to recognize always that there are people who live in a country, who for reasons we could rationalize would not be able to do for themselves because they are unemployed, their families are unemployed, whether they have special children with special responsibilities and expenses, whether they are in a state of bewilderment after a hurricane impact that has taken all of their possessions, and when you do something about it we are not going to apologize for doing something about it.”

Noting that there are two rating agencies - S&P and Moody’s - Christie said S&P downgraded The Bahamas, while Moody’s, which he said looked at the same information, maintained The Bahamas’ investment grade.

He suggested there was a “silver lining” even in S&P’s report, as the agency gave a stable outlook for the economy, an improvement over a negative outlook.

The stable outlook given by S&P for The Bahamas’ economy hinges chiefly on the potential success of the newly restarted Baha Mar project, as well as smaller tourism developments, and the country’s steady stream of tourists, according to S&P.

The S&P report was cautious to note, however, the phased opening of the Baha Mar resort and its possibly limited potential to boost the country’s economic position in the short to medium term.

“They have a sense that we may be too optimistic about this one development in The Bahamas that [led] them to downgrade - Baha Mar,” Christie said.

The prime minister said while he has been called a liar when speaking about the positive outcome of the development, there has been a positive outcome.

“They said ‘you must be crazy, you’ve lost your mind, delusional’; subjecting the prime minister of The Bahamas with a responsibility to leading the government of The Bahamas in dealing with this adverse impact that did not come about through negligence or bad decision making of the government,” he said.

“It came about because a developer came into my office, asked me to intervene on his behalf and negotiate with Export-Import Bank of China, and the day I told him we had made a breakthrough and we had a solution to it, that’s the day he told me he was filing bankruptcy.”

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on June 29, 2015.

The property subsequently went into receivership. A sale agreement has since been executed with Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises with a phased opening scheduled for April 2017.

Christie said the government brought about a resolution to the crisis that “defies the laws of bankruptcy”, namely the remobilization of the project, the payment of former employees and unsecured creditors.

He stressed that his government is committed to prudent fiscal responsibility and has demonstrated this throughout its term.



