Man allowed to remain on bail after missing trial date

A judge allowed a man who failed to appear for his burglary and armed robbery trial to remain on bail, despite a failure to comply with reporting conditions.

Michael Brown, who had been on $9,999 bail since 2013, did not show up for his trial before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs in November.

As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest and his sureties were asked to explain his absence.

Brown, who appeared in court with his lawyer Ian Cargill, said that he had a job on a fishing vessel and was often out at sea for two and three-week periods.

Brown said this was the only employment that he could find to support himself and pay his legal fees.

Brown said he was prepared to quit his job to comply with his twice weekly reporting conditions to avoid being returned to prison.

Cargill pointed out that Brown had remained out of trouble with the law since his release and he asked the court alter the reporting times to suit Brown’s work schedule.

Prosecutor Koschina Marshall asked the court to revoke Brown’s bail, as she said he had not abided by the conditions of his release since January.

Isaacs told Brown that signing in at a police station for three years may seem burdensome, bur he reminded Brown that he needed permission from the court to vary his reporting conditions.

Brown’s new trial date is July 11, 2017.



