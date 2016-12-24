Man accused of threatening to kill girlfriend

A 41-year-old man accused of beating up his live-in girlfriend and threatening to kill her has been remanded to prison.

Peter Johnson, of Pineyard Road, pleaded not guilty to causing harm to Ruth Knowles, 57, and threatening to kill her at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.

The offenses allegedly happened on December 20.

McKinney denied Johnson bail as he does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail for the offenses.

Johnson was advised of his right to make a bail application in the Supreme Court.

He returns to court on January 17 for trial.



