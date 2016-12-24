Two arrested for alleged ammunition possession

Officers took a man and a woman into custody following the seizure of a quantity of ammunition on Thursday, according to police.

Reports are that after 10:30 a.m., a motorcycle officer from the Police Traffic Division was on routine

patrol on Carmichael Road, when he attempted to stop a motorcycle occupied by a male and a female for a

traffic violation.

The male driver of the motorcycle refused to stop and sped off, police said.

The officer gave chase and forced the vehicle to stop on Allen Drive off Carmichael Road.

The officer, assisted by other officers, conducted a search of the two suspects and found 16 live rounds of ammunition in their possession, police said.

The two suspects were subsequently taken into custody.



