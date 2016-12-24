Date:
Jamaican detainee released after two and a half years
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Dec 24, 2016

A Jamaican man who was held at the detention center for two and a half years will spend Christmas with his family.

Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs this week ordered the release of Jermaine Burton ahead of the hearing of his application for a writ of habeas corpus on January 17.

Burton spent four months in prison after he was unable to pay a $2,000 fine for an unlawful entry conviction.

Following his release from prison, Burton, 39, was turned over to immigration officials and held at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

Burton has been ordered to report to the Department of Immigration weekly until his hearing is completed.

Burton’s attorney Murrio Ducille said that it was in his client’s interests to return for the hearing.

He said that Burton had no travel documents and had fathered three children with a Bahamian girlfriend with whom he planned to stay.

Prosecutor Kirkland Mackey did not oppose Burton’s conditional release. He requested an adjournment in the matter.

 


Today's Front Page

