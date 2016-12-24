Mother of dead boater calls for justice

Dale Turnquest, the mother of the 25-year-old boater found dead after a boat he was on collided with a defense force vessel in Nassau Harbour nearly three months ago, is calling on Her Majesty’s Coroner to bring the family justice so they can begin to heal.

Christopher Turnquest, was missing for two days before Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers found his body west of Paradise Island.

According to his mother, his skull was cracked and part of his body was missing from the waist down.

It has almost been three months and Turnquest said the family has yet to receive justice for Christopher’s death.

“The family is not doing well,” Turnquest said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian this week.

“It would make it a little easier on the family if there were some resolution to his death.

“To me right now it seems as if the whole process is like you have to fight to get justice for him and even though I know it was not intentional, somebody should be made accountable for what happened to him.

“The case with the coroner has been put off until January with the holidays right around the corner.

“We are hoping for something to be done with that in late January.”

Officials reported that Christopher and another person were on a 13-foot skiff when the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on October 1.

One of the occupants was recovered from the water, officials said.

Family members identified the second passenger as Keno Turnquest, who was uninjured.

According to relatives, the men are cousins.

Turnquest said the cousin who was on the boat with Christopher is doing the best he can to cope but he has said that life will never be the same without him.

She described her son as a calm, giving, outgoing person who loved his family and friends.

“He loved life on the whole and I know he still had plans for his life, dreams he wanted to accomplish but his life was cut short,” Turnquest said.

“Through the day I die, I will never be okay because part of me is gone and I tell [people] every day I wake up with a hurt in my heart.

“There is a big void in the family.

“We have lost a family member and it was a tragic death.

“We want justice.

“We want closure so we can begin to heal.

“I think if that happens that will make us hurt a little less.

“It would feel like he didn’t die in vain.”

At last report, there are hundreds of coroner’s matters outstanding.



