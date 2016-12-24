Man gets two years’ in prison for stolen TVs

A man who begged a magistrate to allow him to remain free for the holidays was yesterday sentenced to two years’ in prison for house breaking.

Jemson Burrows, 25, of Bitter Root Road, Nassau Village, pleaded guilty to house breaking and stealing at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel Mckinney.

Burrows stole two flat screen televisions from Ruth Williams’ home in Nassau Village on December 8.

Williams found one of the stolen TVs behind the church next to her home.

Police lifted Burrows’ prints from the recovered TV.

Burrows said that he was sorry for his actions and asked the court to make a compensation order.

He said, “Your honor, I could pay for these in two or three weeks. I work to Shell and I’m painting a house for $1,500, so I could get to see my little girl. This the first time she coming from Freeport.”

Burrows asked McKinney to give him community service like he had been given for a threats of death charge.

McKinney said, “You just got community service seven or eight months ago. The court told you it was a second chance, so you come back to court for an even more egregious offense. Community service didn’t help you the first time, I don’t think it will help you this time.”

Burrows was sentenced to two years for the house breaking charge and he was ordered to pay compensation of $600 for the unrecovered television. If the money is not paid, Burrows will spend six months in prison.



