UPM pledges to repeal and replace VAT

The newly formed United People’s Movement (UPM) has released the first part of its platform for national development, highlighting its plans to repeal and replace value-added tax (VAT), institute term limits for prime minister, tax reform, sweeping constitutional reform and anti-corruption legislation, if it were to win the next general election.

The party is the subsequent merger of Marco City MP Greg Moss’ United Democratic Party (UDP), and Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) President John Pinder’s The People’s Movement (TPM).

Moss serves as the interim leader of the UPM and Pinder serves as deputy leader of the party.

This is the first comprehensive platform from a political party to be released to the public this campaign season.

The UPM’s platform highlights its plans under the theme, “Taking our country back.”

Its 21-page synopsis outlines its plans for governance ranging from the enactment of a Freedom of Information Act to its plans on education.

The platform said the party will set term limits for prime minister to two

consecutive or non-consecutive terms in office.

It will repeal the VAT and substitute it with a proposed six percent sales tax.

It will enact a Prevention of Corruption Act that will operate from the Office of the Prime Minister.

It will decrease Cabinet to 15 ministers and increase the salaries of member of Parliament and senators.

It will create an immigration side of the Supreme Court that will deal with applications in respect to citizenship.

It will mandate the election of members of the Senate to Senate constituencies comprised of two or three House constituencies and expand its role as an advising and consenting body.

It will repeal all fees and charges to attend public schools at the primary and secondary level and will introduce legislation that will allow every Bahamian that achieves entrance requirements to the University of The Bahamas to be entitled to attend the university free of charge up to a Bachelor’s degree.

The second and third part of the party’s platform will address crime, punishment and rehabilitation; jobs and social reform; New Providence and Grand Bahama revitalization; Family Island revitalization and industrial development, land reform, public reform and partnerships with faith-based initiatives.

To view the party’s first part of its platform in its entirety go it its website at www.ourupm.com



