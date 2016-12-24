Albury: Age not a major factor in candidacy

Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Central and South Abaco James Albury, 23, asserted that his age is not a factor in his ability to perform as an MP.

Albury, was ratified during a meeting of the FNM’s Central Council Wednesday night.

“Everyone has this magic age in their heads on what is the right age,” Albury said.

“Is it 30 is it 40?

“I know 40 year olds I wouldn’t trust with my dog and I know 18 year olds I would trust with my life .

“People age and mature differently and I think that’s very important to consider not everyone is the same.

“I think we need new young minds.

“We need that mix of new energy and vigor and learned experience.

“I don’t think I am too young.

“There are people who will say that, but I don’t think I’m too young.

“I think we need to start to be that seat of change.

“We need new young blood and it has to start somewhere.”

Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key currently holds the seat.

On December 3, Key told National Review the FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis and his operatives have been working behind the scenes in Abaco to get rid of him, holding “secret” meetings in his constituency without inviting him.

He said he felt betrayed by Minnis because he was being denied a nomination.

Key has alleged that Albury is getting the nomination because he can be controlled.

Albury is a recent college graduate.

Albury said on Wednesday, “Abaco has a very strong FNM association and that is what has helped me so far.

“They are my guiding principles, my rock; between my energy and their experience, I think we are going to form a whole collective team that is really going to have Abaco’s best interest at heart.

“I think there are FNM’s there that may have left the party in the past, or may have become disillusioned and my message to them, ‘I’m here, I’m new and I’m not going to be like what we’ve seen before.’

“I want to succeed and I want to carry the banner for the new generation and I want your input and I want your help because it’s going to take all of us, but I have full confidence of winning that seat.

“I think we have the capability. I think the voters are there, they just want someone who is going to reach out and listen to them, but I can do that.”

FNM candidate for Bains and Grants Town, Travis Robinson 21, told The Nassau Guardian in October that he is also not focused on his age and urged the Bahamian public to give him a chance despite his youth and lack of experience.

Minnis said Albury, along with Robinson, and Adrian Gibson, 32, the candidate for Long Island, are a part of the FNM’s “change team”.



