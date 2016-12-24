‘Give Moncur a chance’

Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday defended her decision to appoint controversial talk show host and community activist Rodney Moncur as a senator amid heavy criticisms and the widespread opinion that it was a “bizarre” thing to do.

While a guest on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM’s Morning Blend with host Dwight Strachan, Butler-Turner insisted that she is “not crazy” as she justified her reasons for appointing Moncur, whom she admits is the most contentious senator she has appointed.

“Rodney Moncur is the most controversial of the senators that we appointed,” said Butler-Turner.

“People have asked if I lost my marbles or if I’m crazy.

“I’m not oblivious to what the people are saying.

“I will say this much, Rodney Moncur and I stand, I guess, at axis, as direct opposites to each other in so many ways in my beliefs, in all of the things I advocate for...

“I think that one of the things that we must be cognizant of is that leadership must learn to be tolerant of dissenting voices.

“Rodney has clearly articulated, especially when I moved for the Marital Rape Bill, he was probably my most [difficult] opponent and then, of course, we came down to the gender equality referendum which I have consistently stood with.

“What amazed me were the amount of people who sat in Parliament with me who never said a word but were just as opposed as Rodney was.

“So here I am fighting against people who are not bold enough to state their opposition but Rodney Moncur had no fear about stating his opposition.

“I respect that because I believe in... building teams one is able to know exactly what one is thinking when you’re open and honest.

“Rodney has been consistently open and honest.

“Rodney has many negatives but he also has many positives.”

On Thursday, Butler-Turner issued an apology on behalf of Moncur, who earlier this week confronted Tribune Deputy Chief Reporter Khrisna Virgil for questioning his position on marital rape, insisting that as a 60-year-old married man he should be able to “climb on top of” his wife when he chooses.

The brief confrontation took place moments after Moncur received his instruments of appointment.

In a press statement, Butler-Turner said it was “the first and last time” that she would be apologizing for Moncur.

She said she wished to make it abundantly clear that she only issued the apology because Virgil is a very good reporter and “doesn’t deserve anyone offending her”.

During his first contribution to the Senate, Leader of Government Business in the Senate Allyson Maynard-Gibson admonished the new senator to follow Parliament’s rules and procedures.

Rodney claimed he was sleepy as he was “up all night reading” and asked Maynard-Gibson and Senate President Sharon Lady Wilson to take him under protective custody and mentor him.

The ordeal left many puzzled, but Butler-Turner said Moncur has brought much needed excitement to politics and the Senate.

“There are many people that have never even watched the senate before Rodney went there,” she said.

“They didn’t even know what the Senate does.

“To their credit, there are some people that follow, but for the first time I’m hearing people say ‘I tuned in to the Senate.’

“I’m not dismissing the importance of the Senate.

“I believe Rodney will be a willing learner.

“I believe there are many people jumping to a quick conclusions that he will not transform himself.

“Many of us when we went to Parliament were not familiar with parliamentary procedures but we learnt.

“I think his most egregious mistake in the Senate is instead of referring to another member as honorable, he called her ‘she’.

“But it was an honest mistake.”

Good Publicity

Though Moncur’s appointment has sparked criticism from many, Butler-Turner said she does not mind as any publicity is good publicity.

“I tell you what, I think that one of the things we should look at is the whole episodes that precipitated us being able to name a new slate of senators,” she said.

“On December 6, you will note that everything was as it was and then on December 7 there was this shock and awe in terms of the seven opposition MPs actually using their constitutional rights to replace the leader of the opposition.

“I believe the day before that there was great apathy, there was great disinterest with regards to the political landscape.

“People were generally ‘whatever, whatever’. They weren’t excited.

“After December 7, we’ve now gone through two weeks post that.

“Everyone is talking and now there is excitement whether it is negative or positive.

“Once you’re talking about something it is good publicity.

“It was not a knee jerk event for us.

“It took a lot of time for us to determine that this is the direction we needed to take because the country was not in a position to truly exercise democracy in terms of the low voter turn out.”



