Man accused of attacking doctor in ER

A 35-year-old man accused of attacking an emergency room physician and threatening to kill him was yesterday denied bail.

Ranaldo Winters, of Blue Hill Estates, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney for an arraignment on charges of causing harm and threats of death.

Prosecutors allege that Winters threw a stapler at Dr. Rickey Davis, which hit him in the head, when asked to leave Accident and Emergency on December 23.

Winters also allegedly threatened to kill Davis.

Winters, who did not have a lawyer, initially said he was guilty “with an explanation”.

When McKinney told him that he was either guilty or not guilty, Winters said he was guilty.

However, once the prosecutor Sergeant Philip Davis (no relation to the complainant) outlined the evidence that the prosecution would have laid out if the case had gone to trial, Winters said, “It didn’t happen like that.”

Due to the equivocation, the court entered a not guilty plea and set trial for January 23.

Winters was remanded to prison as the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to consider bail for the offenses.

He was advised of his right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.



