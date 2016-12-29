Minnis: FNM infighting over

Despite a split in the Official Opposition and the leader of a third party representing the opposition in the Senate, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis claimed yesterday that the infighting within his party has ended and “everything is looking good” for his party.

“The FNM has moved on,” said Minnis when asked whether the FNM was still being plagued with vitriol amongst its members.

“The FNM is now very focused. We are focused on rescuing the country from this Christie government. There is too much pain, too much suffering.

“We have just been devastated by the effects of Hurricane Matthew. We have been devastated for four and a half years by ‘Hurricane Christie’ and the PLP.”

Following months of tension, seven FNM MPs wrote to the governor general on December 7 to have Minnis removed as leader of the opposition.

Six of the MPs in question threatened to express the vote of no confidence in Minnis earlier this year if the FNM did not hold an early convention.

The FNM went to convention in July amid no-holds-barred public spats among its members who supported the competing factions for leadership.

The vote of no confidence in Minnis has again put the FNM leader and his stewardship under the spotlight, an opportunity the government appears ready to capitalize on.

Last week, Prime Minister Perry Christie said the opposition parties are in meltdown as he made a case as to why Bahamians should not “roll the dice on governments”.

While staunchly supporting Minnis, Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key said earlier this year there was a lot of “infighting and animosity” within the FNM and warned that the party would find itself back in opposition after the general election if the members do not “wake up”.

But Key said on December 3 he felt betrayed by Minnis after not securing a nomination and co-signed the letter to the governor general with the six other FNM MPs to have Minnis removed as leader of the opposition.

Asked about the state of the FNM, Minnis said, “I think everything is looking good.”

“The FNM, we will be concentrating on taking our message to the people, the community, the Family Islands and our slogan is ‘It’s the people’s time’ and it is truly the people’s time,” Minnis said.

“We will inform them of our educational changes, educational reform because what [Prime Minister Perry] Christie has done to The Bahamas is insulting.

“They have almost completely destroyed The Bahamas. Our economy is out of control.

“They have spent by far, more than they have collected in spite of collecting almost an additional $1 billion in value-added tax (VAT). Crime is out of control.

“They are not transparent at all. There is too much victimization.

“There is too much cronyism and the people must understand that. We want, and we will point out to the people, just like [them], we want a society where every man and woman in this society has equal opportunities to succeed regardless of their background or financial status.

“And we will reveal quite a number of our agenda moving forward, but most importantly we must hit the communities, complete the roll-out of our candidates.

“We have great ideas as to who they are. It is just a matter of completing our selection process.”

But the split of the Official Opposition has left many speculating on whether the FNM will be able to regroup and adequately prepare for the general election.

The prime minister has said after the new year things will move “fast and furious”, but Minnis has contended that there will be no advantage to the PLP in calling an early general election as the FNM is prepared.



