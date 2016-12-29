Sears slams govt fiscal policy in light of junk downgrade

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Fort Charlotte Alfred Sears yesterday criticized the government’s fiscal management, suggesting that the country’s current economic trajectory is unsustainable following the country’s most recent downgrade to “junk status” by credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P).

Sears is also challenging Prime Minister Perry Christie for leadership of the PLP at its convention next month.

“We can’t continue to do the same thing and expect a different outcome,” Sears told The Nassau Guardian when contacted for comment.

“What we are doing is unsustainable.

“We have to put our country on a more sustainable economic path.”

S&P downgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating to sub investment-grade level, dropping the credit rating by one notch to “BB+/B” from “BBB-/A-3”, along with a threat to lower the rating over the next two years if public finances continue to deteriorate.

This is the fourth downgrade from a major ratings agency since the current Christie administration took office.

Growth forecasts were also lowered as S&P projected more fiscal deficits in the near future.

The agency, however, did elevate the country’s economic outlook from negative to stable based chiefly on the potential success of the recently restarted Baha Mar project, as well as smaller tourism developments, and the country’s steady stream of tourists.

Christie announced two weeks ago that Baha Mar has been sold to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE).

Christie said the project is on schedule for a phased opening in April 2017.

He also recently announced the “imminent hiring” of 1,500 employees in the new year to coincide with the mega resort’s phased opening.

Sears, however, asserted that the government’s current tactic of apparently focusing on one project is insufficient and a better growth strategy is needed.

“It’s a very sobering challenge to The Bahamas to shift The Bahamas from the current unsustainable path where we are focused on one project, which is Baha Mar,” he said.

“We need to restructure the incentives to better incentivize Bahamian entrepreneurs, improve the ease of doing business within our country, deal with the national debt by devoting up to 50 percent of VAT to the repayment of the national debt, curb spending.

“We need a growth strategy.”

Echoing his sentiments from the last downgrade the country received in August from Moody’s Investors Service, Sears said this downgrade is another opportunity for the government to change its tactics.

“It is an opportunity for us to shift the paradigm and move away from this current unsustainable path when we are focusing almost exclusively on financial services, one major project on the table, and we have based growth projections on the remobilization of that project, it is unsustainable,” Sears said.

“No one project is going to change our fortunes.

“Fortunes will be changed by Bahamian entrepreneurs being incentivized and the development of additional sectors of our economy.

“...Rather than these mega foreign direct investment touristic projects, we need to focus on boutique resorts by Bahamians or Bahamians in joint ventures with others.

“We must shift this paradigm; it is unsustainable. How many more times must we be downgraded before we engage in a critical review of what we are doing?

“The Stafford Sands model of development has run its course.”



