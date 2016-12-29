‘We March’ defiant

The organizers of ‘We March Bahamas’ still plan to lead a march in downtown Nassau on January 10 despite the fact that the Cabinet Office has denied their request to occupy Rawson and Parliament squares as they did on November 25.

John Bostwick, one of the organizers, said participants will march around the area if they have to.

In a letter issued to the group’s main organizer, Ranard Henfield, yesterday, the Cabinet Office said the march conflicts with another event.

Henfield shared the letter on Facebook, saying, “Never fear an administration and their tactics!

“[This happened] after several weeks of going back and forth in person, by letters and by phone despite the dates being available when we formally requested the square four weeks ago.

“They finally respond with this after [Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts] announced that he and the PLP are organizing a march which would rival ours and then Cabinet's announcement to move the (Majority Rule) holiday.

“We march and we occupy whatever they decide to do in the squares.

“#WeMarch #WeOccupy #WeHadEnough.

“Uprooting the status quo and anyone that wants to maintain it.

“Every resident of The Bahamas, come January 10th, will have an opportunity to be a part of and contribute to something great in the history of The Bahamas,” Henfield said.

“We can either choose to maintain or fear the status quo, or we can stand up to the status quo for a better Bahamas for everyone. Nothing this administration throws at the people of The Bahamas or denies the people of The Bahamas will discourage us.

“This #WeMarchMovement is bringing a voice to everyone that feels as if they have no voice. It's raising awareness about things our governments have been hush hush about.”

Henfield thinks the decision to deny the group accesss to the squares comes after Roberts announced the PLP’s plan to march in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule.

Though he did not say where the march will be, Roberts said it will be on the same day as the second We March Bahamas protest.

“While the chairman of the PLP announced that he will organize a march to rival the people's march, the Cabinet moved the holiday and now the Cabinet Office denies us use of Rawson and/or Parliament Square, the people will not be silenced any longer,” Henfield said.

“We no longer fear our employees.

“The police won't be turned against their own people that are standing up for all Bahamians.

“God fearing members of Parliament will not sit idly by as government denies the people the opportunity to voice their concerns and mandates.

“The people have a constitutional right to assemble and a constitutional right to free speech. We intend to exercise our constitutional rights with God as our guide on January 10.

“We are no longer afraid to stand up for our rights! We are ready to contribute to something big in Bahamian history. We are ready to fix The Bahamas.”

Bostwick noted the government recently changed the date of the holiday from January 9 to January 10.

Despite issues that the group is facing, he said the march will happen.

“Last time they gave us quick approval,” he said.

“It was incredibly quick in fact, but we realized in November or December that we had not heard anything.”

Bostwick said, “We don’t want to march against the PLP in confrontation or conflict so in that regard we still invite them to take off their yellow shirts and put on black shirts and join us.

“We don’t know what the government is going to do but if we have to, we will occupy the spaces around them.

“We still intend to march.”

Last month, hundreds of protestors showed up for the group’s march and occupation of downtown Nassau.

Henfield said the Black Friday march was the first step in a plan to grab the attention of the government. He said step two is to rally people for focus groups. The third step is another march on January 10.

Although he posted on Facebook yesterday, Henfield declined to speak with The Nassau Guardian. He said, “It's never a good thing to respond before you've put plan B and C in motion.”

The group is calling for the government to set a date for the general election, show specifically where the $600 million-plus revenue from value-added tax has been spent, cancel all negotiations with the Chinese for an agri-fisheries initiative in Andros, and issue Crown land grants to bona fide farmers, among other demands.

The group had also demanded the tabling of the Freedom of Information Bill, which Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald recently introduce in Parliament.







