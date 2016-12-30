Beautification initiative in Farmer’s Hill, Exuma

Leo Knowles of G & L Construction recently brought cheer to seven persons in Farmer’s Hill, Exuma by employing them for four days to clean and help beautify the area near the bridge and water underpass. Eighty flowers and coconut trees were planted on the sides of the main Queen’s Highway passing through the settlement.

Knowles said he is happy to know that his company could assist Cecil Smith, local government representative, and the community during this Christmas season. He confirmed that his company’s philosophy is to give back and help further enhance the communities. He said this is one of the many benevolent gestures shown by G & L Construction. He was pleased to know that he could empower a few residents through employment to earn a few dollars just in time for the Christmas holidays. Gladstone “Cowboy” Rolle Sr. said that at 84 years of age he is delighted to work and help to beautify the community in which he resides. Smith thanked Knowles and his company for their kind gesture and also expressed his thanks to Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis for the huge investment in the Farmer’s Hill and Old Place communities.

Smith believes that the communities deserve this and so much more, as they are the gateway to the site of the largest employers on the island, Sandals Emerald Bay and Grand Isle Resort. He believes that more funding should be allocated to ensure that the surrounding environment and infrastructure reflects the rich heritage of Exuma.



