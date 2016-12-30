Man who stole to support drug habit jailed

A 28-year-old man who stole from his family and strangers was yesterday sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Before he was sentenced, Chavario Rolle, of Pyfrom Road, told Magistrate Samuel McKinney that he needed help for his drug habit.

On December 12, Rolle broke into his sister’s home and stole a dryer, a foot tub and an assortment of nail varnish.

Rolle told officers that he stole from his sister to support his drug habit and that he had sold the stolen goods to a nail salon, prosecutor Sergeant Philip Davis told the court.

Rolle attempted to break into a home at Warwick Street on December 24.

When the homeowner returned home around 8:30 a.m. she saw a dark man fleeing.

She said that the man hopped the wall and she discovered that the front lock to her home was damaged.

Based on the description given to police, Rolle was arrested by officers on patrol, Davis said.

A man who parked his 2001 Ford Ranger opposite McDonalds in Madeira Street on December 9 returned to find the rear quarter panel glass broken and a speaker missing.

Rolle pleaded guilty to charges of causing damage, housebreaking, stealing and attempted housebreaking at his arraignment.



