Handyman on trespassing charge

A 35-year-old handyman who was found in his boss’ home on a non working day escaped having to await his trial in prison yesterday.

When Edison Joseph appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of unlawful entry, the magistrate questioned how the police gave him bail on the charge although the court lacked the power to do so.

Joseph pleaded not guilty to the charge and was told he would be denied bail until the start of his trial on January 17.

Joseph said he was given police bail as there was some confusion over the charge.

He said that he did chores for the complainant and had entered her home through an unlocked door.

But he said his employers called police after finding him in the home, as he was not scheduled to work that day.

Before Joseph was transported to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, the charge was amended to trespassing and Joseph was freed on $500 bail.



