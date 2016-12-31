Date:
Man denies beating up child for cell phone
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Dec 31, 2016

A teenager accused of causing harm to a seven-year-old student of Woodcock Primary and stealing his cell phone was yesterday granted $500 bail.

Patrick Forbes, a 19-year-old pump attendant of Granger Street, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with causing harm and theft.

Police allege that Forbes punched the child about his body near Chippingham Park and stole an Alcatel phone, worth $74 on December 28.

Forbes, who was not represented by an attorney, has denied the charges.

McKinney set his bail at $500 with one surety and set a January 23 trial date.


Quick Links