Man admits to assaulting ex-girlfriend

A 36-year-old man who admitted to hitting his ex-girlfriend during an argument has been ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and to pay $350 to his victim.

Darren Adderley picked up the woman from her home in Fox Hill to talk about their relationship, the prosecutor Sergeant Philip Davis told the court.

The woman said Adderley got upset when she told him that their relationship was over and started hitting her as he took her to his home at Lazaretto Road.

The woman said the assault continued at Adderley’s home.

Adderley told police that he was defending himself against an attack by the woman.

The woman, who was in court told Magistrate Samuel McKinney that she had forgiven Adderley, and didn’t want him to go to prison.

Adderley, who was no previous convictions, has until January 3 to pay the compensation.

He returns to court on January 27 to see if he has completed his community service.



