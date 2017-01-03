Johnson: Ministry booked square for Majority Rule event months ago

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson yesterday confirmed that his ministry will hold an event in Rawson Square on January 10 to observe the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule.

Johnson says plans were in the making for months now.

The Cabinet Office had initially announced that the Majority Rule holiday would be observed on January 9. It recently announced January 10 — the actually anniversary — as the new date.

We March Bahamas, the group that staged the Black Friday march, which attracted hundreds of Bahamians, is planning another march on January 10.

It requested permission to use the square in Downtown Nassau as it did for the November occupation, which lasted 12 hours, but the Cabinet Office recently advised that the space is not available as it conflicts with another event.

“It’s a national event, not a political event,” Johnson said of his ministry’s event.

“It’s a national event, a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule, [with] a group of young Bahamian artists wanting to do a series of Ronnie Butler songs for that occasion.”

Johnson said the ministry will begin publicizing the event this week, now that the Christmas celebrations are done.

He said the event being planned by his ministry begins at 5 p.m.

According to an online post from We March Bahamas, its event will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The group’s organizers said they will still lead the march in Downtown Nassau.

John Bostwick, one of the organizers, said last week participants will march around the area if they have to.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts also announced recently that the party intends to march on January 10 in Downtown Nassau to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule.

Roberts previously said that marchers will wear PLP colors.

Ranard Henfield, the main We March Bahamas organizer, thinks the decision to deny the group accesss to the square was made after Roberts announced the PLP’s plan to march for the Majority Rule holiday.

He said last week regardless of the letter, “we march and we occupy whatever they decide to do in the squares (Rawson and Parliament)”.

The group is calling for greater accountability and transparency in government.



