DNA chairman ignores law against casino gambling

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Chairman Andrew Wilson yesterday called for the legalization of casino gambling for Bahamians after he was escorted from the craps table at the Atlantis Casino on Sunday night.

The Gaming Act stipulates that visitors are permitted to gamble legally but Bahamians are not.

Wilson told The Nassau Guardian that he was approached by a representative from the Gaming Board who asked him to produce identification, which he refused.

“They said they understand that I am a Bahamian and they asked me to leave the table,” Wilson said.

“I had bets on the table that I refused to abandon.

“After collecting my bets, I accompanied them into the Gaming Board office.

“They did ask me if I am a Bahamian and I acknowledged that I am a Bahamian.

“They told me that I am not allowed to play games in the casino and I told them that I have a constitutional right to pursue happiness and not to be discriminated against in my own country.”

Wilson said he went to the casino to celebrate the new year.

He said gambling in the casino is something he has done many times in The Bahamas and abroad.

When questioned about the country’s law that prohibits Bahamians and residents in The Bahamas from gambling in hotel casinos, Wilson said, “The constitution that overrides the law, protects Bahamians against discrimination and the system of apartheid that says I can go in to web shops but I can not go into the casinos.

“There ought to be no discrimination of Bahamians in their own country.

“Either it is illegal for everyone or it is legal for no one.

“I don’t believe any activity that is legal for visitors in our country, should be illegal for Bahamians.

“I would also note that while in the casino last night, I observed several prominent white Bahamians in the casino also enjoying, celebrating the new year.

“None of them was approached by the Gaming Board and the only thing that differentiates me from those Bahamians is the complexion of my skin.

“I refuse to be discriminated against in my own country, 50 years after Majority Rule.”

The discrimination against Bahamians relative to the casino issue is allowed to exist as a result of certain constitutional provisions.

Article 26 (1) of the Constitution states that “no law shall make any provision which is discriminatory either of itself or in its effect”.

However, Article 26 (4) (e) states that this article shall not apply to any law so far as that law makes provision “for authorizing the granting of licenses or certificates permitting the conduct of a lottery, the keeping of a gaming house or the carrying on of gambling in any of its forms subject to conditions which impose upon persons who are citizens of The Bahamas disabilities or restriction to which other persons are not made subject”.

The government held a gambling referendum in January 2013 which asked whether Bahamians supported the regulation of web shop gaming and the establishment of a national lottery.

Although Bahamians in majority voted no the questions, the government legalized web shops.



