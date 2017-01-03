Henfield wants joint march with PLP

We March organizer Ranard Henfield is calling on the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in the spirit of “love and unity, pressing onwards, [and marching] together” to have a joint march on Majority Rule Day from Clifford Park to Bay Street rather than be “divided by petty politics, egos, political agendas and misunderstandings”.

In a letter to PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts, the organizer called on Roberts to “publicly and immediately ask the Bahamian people to stand united on Majority Rule Day”.

He expressed concern about a public perception that there is animosity between the group and the government, contending that We March is not anti-PLP, anti-Free National Movement (FNM) or anti-government.

“We at We March are certain that you as the chairman of the PLP ‘believe in Bahamians’ and as such you will put the country over party politics,” Henfield said.

“Therefore, I look forward to your acceptance to march together to a common loftier goal.

“Please advise as to when we can sit to discuss your suggestions for the unified procession to Bay Street.”

When contacted last night, Roberts said the golden anniversary of Majority Rule is of significant national importance and extended an invitation to all Bahamians to join the 50th anniversary march.

“I also disclose that no political colors will be worn,” he said.

Roberts continued, “Bahamians, we owe it to history to not only tell our story of triumph, but to continuously celebrate the industry, the ambition, the unwavering faith and the indomitable spirit of the Bahamian people, one people united in love and service. We therefore cannot join a program of wearing black and whose goals and objectives continue to drift.”

Roberts confirmed that the PLP will march on January 10 at 7 a.m. starting at Windsor Park and ending at the Southern Recreation Grounds on Market Street.

In the letter to Roberts, Henfield said, “You and I can agree that there are a lot of changes to be made to benefit our people.

“As you would have witnessed during the Black Friday event, Bahamians of all walks of life marched for any number of reasons,” Henfield said.

“... Members of Parliament, political candidates and ministers attended in support of the people finding their voice.

“With that said, it is a truth to state that We March fully embodies the spirit of unity that led to the coalition between the PLP, the Labour Party and a white independent member of Parliament (Sir [Alvin Braynen] that led to Majority Rule.”

According to Henfield, the organization’s intentions are to raise awareness on national issues and inform, educate and inspire Bahamians to find their voices, stand up to all administrations and insist that the nation is governed for the benefit of all citizens.

After the Cabinet Office denied We March’s request to occupy Rawson and Parliament squares as the group did on November 25, saying the march conflicted with another event, the We March organizers said they still planned to lead a march downtown.

At the Black Friday march, the organizers refused an invitation to meet privately with Prime Minister Perry Christie, insisting he (Christie) speak publicly to the people.

Less than a week later, the group outlined 40 demands for the prime minister to immediately effect and demanded that Christie make a national address within a week to advise the public on what he had done to advance those issues or a national strike would be initiated.

