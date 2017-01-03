Nottage: Attire will not hinder voter registration

National Security Minister Dr. Bernard Nottage on Monday encouraged Bahamians to register to vote, particularly women, despite reports of some women being turned away from registration sites because of “inappropriate attire”.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, he pointed out there is no law that bans women from registering to vote because of what they are wearing.

“Some of the things that I’ve heard on the radio are surprising to me,” said Nottage, who has ministerial responsibility for elections.

“There are no such regulations with respect to the way you dress.

“Of course like anybody else, one would wish to dress appropriately but we do not know the circumstances from which people come.

“Some people are doing well and some are not doing so well, and so no hindrance should be put in the way of people registering to vote by the parliamentary registrar or anyone else.”

Last week, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall reportedly said the department’s staff has the right to refuse to register people who have not followed the public service dress code, explaining that “because you have to take photographs, if someone comes with half their breasts out and cleavage showing, this isn’t permitted”.

Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner said this was “reprehensible” and called the practice “beyond archaic”.

Butler-Turner said, “I can understand that when one goes to take a passport picture, clearly there are indications as to how that passport picture should be, but this is not the case in this instance.”

She also said, “I daresay that we are in the 21st century. Let’s get on with it. Let’s move forward and allow people their rights to vote.

“There is no discretion there, and so they need to do the job.”

Chapter nine of the Rules of Conduct for public officers states that civil servants on duty should “always be neatly and soberly dressed”, but makes no mention of a dress code for the general public in public institutions.

The Parliamentary Elections Act also makes no mention of a dress code.

“It’s an election coming up and people have to vote and to vote they have to be registered...,” Nottage said.

“I urge all young people, old people and people in between to not be discouraged by the here and now but look to the future, determine what you would like to see in your country and who you would like to run your country and vote.

“Remember to vote.

“This week coming, we are opening a number of additional voting centers in New Providence and Grand Bahama particularly where [the number of registered voters has] not been where we were expecting it and we hope that people use these opportunities to get themselves registered to vote.”

At last report, just over 40 percent of eligible voters were registered.



