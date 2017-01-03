Murders mar holidays

A man was found dead in his home on Doubloon Drive, Faith Avenue South, with gunshot wounds around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Details were limited on the incident, but according to Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, the man was found by friends who began searching for him after they had been unable to reach him.

The killing marks the first murder of the new year and the fifth since last Thursday.

There have been seven murders in the last week.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed as he attempted to leave a sports club on West Bay Street.

According to police, a gunman shot the man as he pulled off in his vehicle.

Police said he lost control of the car and drove into waters at Saunders Beach.

Late Saturday night, a gunman shot four people on Sandilands Village Road, killing one man.

The other victims were taken to hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Two men were also found dead in separate incidents last Thursday.

Shortly after 1 p.m. police found a man’s body wrapped in a blanket at a service station in Yellow Elder Gardens.

Around 7 p.m. police reported that a man was shot and killed in front of his Jubilee Gardens home.

Police have made the usual appeal for information regarding these latest murders.

Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade is expected to release crime statistics for 2016 and his policing plan for the year sometime this month.



