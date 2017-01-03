Last laugh for Valley Boys

After a performance that disappointed fans a week ago and put the Valley Boys in fifth place, the group emerged victorious yesterday, wowing spectators at the New Year’s Junkanoo Parade with the theme “It’s Showtime”.

The Valley Boys received 80.33 points.

The group won the best banner and best music categories.

It also won the free dance and off the shoulder categories.

One Family, the 2016 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade champion, placed second with 79.91 points. The group’s theme was “Vegas Nights”. It won the lead costume category.

The Shell Saxons

Superstars placed third with 77.17 points. Its theme was “Kingdoms and empires of the great migration”.

Roots, which gave spectators “The Hawaiian Experience”, placed fourth with 76.58 points.

And Genesis, a newcomer to the ‘A’ category, placed fifth with 67.96 points. The group’s theme was “Emanji Circus” — similar to the Valley Boys’ winning theme.

During the 2016 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, the Valley Boys scored 74.95 points.

According to group executives, the loss propelled the group to work harder during the New Year’s parade.

“We feel great because they gave us five across the board on Boxing Day and left us for dead saying we couldn’t come back,” said Barry McKinney, senior member and builder for the Valley Boys.

“The Valley Boys rallied up our team and we came back with enthusiasm and we came to overwhelm the crowd and let them know we didn’t come here to play dead.

“Our motto is the Valley Boys are just like a Timex watch. We can take the licking and keep on ticking.

“We don’t play dead and that is what we did this morning.

“We came to rush and rush to win and we did that.

He said, “Once we lose a parade on Boxing Day, we regroup and we say we have to take the parade by storm.

“We are going to celebrate and go back to the drawing board and start preparing for 2017/2018 because in 2018 New Year’s morning we are going to be 60 years old.

“We are going for three straight.”

The Valley Boys also won the 2016 New Year’s Day Parade.

As officials announced the results at Arawak Cay last night, many in the crowd expressed satisfaction.

Junkanoo Corporation New Providence Limited (JCNP) Chairman Silbert Ferguson said he was pleased with the turnout for yesterday’s parade.

He said it was the best turnout in the last seven years.

“Ninety percent of registered groups showed up,” he said.

“We had a fantastic parade.

“I know that the groups said they will not let a hurricane stop the parade and it was the strongest statement.

“Junkanoo is the life breath of our community.

“We need to start taking it more serious.

“This year [we had] 100 percent sold out Boxing Day and 80 percent New Year’s Day.

“We couldn’t ask for more.

“It’s only for me to get from my finance department that we have enough funds to pass out to the groups a couple of dollars to take care of some big bills they have left behind for these two parades.

“This is the highest percentage of sales that we have had in a New Year’s parade over the last seven years.

“The average is usually 60 percent.”

In the ‘B’ category, Colours came first. The Original Congos placed second. Fancy Dancers placed third. Conquerors for Christ placed fourth. Braveland Soldiers placed fifth. Body of Christ placed sixth and the New Vikings placed seventh.



