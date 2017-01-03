Gomez won’t seek re-election

Central and South Eleuthera MP Damian Gomez announced yesterday he will not seek a nomination for the 2017 general election.

“After prayerful consideration of the party leader’s invitation for me to sit out this election, we have decided to accede,” Gomez said in a statement released to the press.

“The PLP branch is free to choose a new standard bearer.

“I remain committed to the principles of honesty in public life and transparency in public and private life, values that inspired the formation of the great PLP.

“I am available to the party and to the people of this Commonwealth whenever the opportunity for renewed public service re-presents itself.”

The Nassau Guardian reported in August that Prime Minister Perry Christie asked Gomez to step aside, as the party did not intend to renominate him.

Gomez has in the past criticized the Christie administration over multiple issues, including the handling of National Health Insurance and its failure to deliver for his constituents.

He said yesterday, “South Eleuthera remains amongst the poorest districts in our Commonwealth and in dire need of economic attention to ports and other infrastructure aimed at reducing the cost of living and of conducting business.

“We have championed her cause as best as we could.

“In spite of my best efforts, the private sector has not responded as timeously as expected with Scotiabank abandoning the district altogether in 2015, and being replaced by Bank of The Bahamas.

“It is hoped that in the immediate future the principals of Cotton Bay, Sea Shells and Winding Bay properties will commence or recommence their respective hotel developments.”

Gomez highlighted the constituency’s need for better supplies of electricity and running water, better roads and better medical services. He said only one doctor is responsible for medical services to Harbour Island and Spanish Wells.

He also pointed to several of his achievements over the last four and a half years in the constituency, including the government’s recent mobilization for the construction of a new mini hospital in Palmetto Point, as well as the rebirth of the All Eleuthera Regatta and the South Eleuthera Regatta as tourist attractions to the constituency, adding economic and job opportunities.

He thanked his supporters in Central and South Eleuthera for their friendship, loyalty and commitment.



