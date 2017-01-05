Man found with gun at Potter’s Cay sentenced to three years

A man who police caught with a loaded gun at Potter’s Cay Dock was yesterday sentenced to three years in prison.

Jamal Taylor, of Knowles Drive, was arrested on January 2 when police patrolling in an unmarked car stopped and searched him due to his suspicious behavior.

Taylor began fidgeting with his pants pocket after he appeared to look in the direction of the officers, according to the prosecutor.

Taylor, who did not have a lawyer, pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He asked the magistrate to be lenient on him because he couldn’t take the “pressure” of prison. Taylor claimed that he had found the weapon.

Ferguson-Pratt said, “You do understand that to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm is against the law; when you break the rules, young man, you must be prepared to take the consequences.

“People who say that they cannot take the pressure, they need to stay within the confines of the law.”

Ferguson-Pratt said that Taylor had a firearm in a place that was heavily trafficked by tourists and locals.

She sentenced Taylor to three years on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.



