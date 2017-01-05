DNA to name more candidates next week

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer said the party plans to name more candidates soon.

“It’s going to be somewhere between six and eight candidates next week,” said Mortimer yesterday.

“At least 50 percent of those candidates will be the balance of our Family Island candidates like Grand Bahama, Abaco, Andros and Eleuthera, I believe, and other ones in New Providence.

“We believe we have all great candidates, but we have some wonderful female candidates.

“That’s been a real focus for us.

“We believe in the DNA that we haven’t had enough females involved in our political process.

“One of the things our candidates committee has been focusing on is how can we get more women involved in political leadership in our country.

“We’ve spent a lot of the past year trying to identify women who would come forward to be a part of our politics.”

When asked whether there were plans for any current Free National Movement (FNM) members to run on the DNA ticket, Mortimer said, “Anybody who wants to be a part of the DNA can.

“We have no intention of absorbing FNM candidates. None.

“We have an arrangement that we were trying to get across to the Bahamian people that we are going to do what is in the best interest of our country first and people second, even if it means working across party lines to get a goal accomplished.”

When asked if the DNA would consider the FNMs if they asked, Mortimer responded saying, “The decision on whether they become candidates in the DNA is not a decision me and Mr. McCartney make by ourselves.

“We have a candidates committee and they make that decision.”

Last month, Leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner appointed McCartney leader of opposition business in the Senate.

The announcement confirmed rumors of a possible alliance between the DNA and the seven FNM MPs, who wrote the governor general and had FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as leader of the opposition.



