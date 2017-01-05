Fitzgerald: Supply teacher pay issue resolved

Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald yesterday blamed late submissions from principals and the effects of Hurricane Matthew on the delay of payment for more than 100 supply teachers.

“The challenge we have had with supply teachers has been that we cannot pay supply teachers until we receive the requisite information from the various districts around the country,” Fitzgerald said yesterday at a press conference announcing the country’s hosting of the ninth Inter-American Meeting of Education Ministers.

“In some instances, principals have delayed the submission of those supply teacher requests and that has contributed to the delay of them being paid.

“The second issue, of course, is that we had a hurricane that intervened, and that in and of itself caused delay with regard to processing and the payment of some of those claims.”

It was recently revealed that the government failed to pay supply teachers for months.

Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Acting President Joan Knowles-Turnquest told The Nassau Guardian on Monday that, despite assurances from representatives in the Ministry of Finance in early December that the supply teachers would be paid, the matter had not been resolved by that date.

For the 100-plus teachers, some of whom have already expressed a desire to resign, Knowles-Turnquest said it is a “really terrible” situation.

In September, former Minister of Education Desmond Bannister called on Fitzgerald to detail teacher shortages in each public school in the nation after Fitzgerald expressed concerns about the “unexpected” early retirement applications from over 100 public school teachers.

But Bannister called the shortage “scandalous”, pointing to the thousands of young students who would be impacted if the shortage was not appropriately addressed.

Fitzgerald said yesterday the issue with supply teachers has now been resolved and the Ministry of Education, along with the Ministry of Finance, has agreed to a new policy to ensure they are paid on time.

“We have instituted a new policy within the ministry where we have mandated that all of our districts send in those claims for supply teachers every Thursday, as opposed to before,” he said.

“We didn’t really have a strict timeline on when they would submit them or a set date for submission.

“We just depended on them submitting it when they had a batch that accumulated.

“So [now] we have mandated whether it’s two, whether it’s three, whether it’s 40, every week now, we will have those submitted to the ministry and we will process those within that week as well.

“So that will cut down significantly on the timeline and the timeframe.”



