Hurricane school repairs pegged at $9 million

The government has spent $9 million repairing schools damaged by Hurricane Matthew, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald revealed yesterday.

Fitzgerald announced in October that four schools were severely damaged due to the hurricane.

These schools included C.I. Gibson Senior High School in New Providence; Bartlett Hill and Lewis Yard Primary schools in Grand Bahama; and Lowe Sound Primary School in Andros.

“School repairs are significantly completed throughout the country,” Fitzgerald said during a press conference announcing the country’s hosting of the ninth Inter-American Meeting of Education Ministers.

“I can tell you that the total cost of the repairs were in the region of $9 million throughout the country and most of those are complete.

“We expect that prior to school opening next week here in New Providence the remainder of those [repairs] that were outstanding will be complete.”

Hurricane Matthew tore through the country in early October severely impacting Grand Bahama, Andros and parts of New Providence.

Prime Minister Perry Christie said the overall estimated cost of damage was over $500 million.

The government passed a resolution in Parliament in late October to borrow up to $150 million to help cover the cost of relief efforts related to Matthew and Joaquin, which hit in 2015.

It is still unclear how many people have been directly affected by the Category 4 storm.



