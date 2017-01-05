Man accused of killing mom wants to attend funeral

The lawyer for a 35-year-old man charged in the death of his mother has asked the court for her client to either attend her funeral this weekend or view her body.

Tamaal Adderley, who is accused of fatally stabbing his mother, Lauramae, in their home on December 12 appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for a status report.

At his arraignment last month, lawyer Tonique Lewis asked the court to order that Adderley be evaluated at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) based on information she had received from his family.

However, that psychiatric assessment has not yet been performed.

Adderley is next scheduled to appear in court on January 17.

Lewis asked if Adderley would be “allowed to attend the funeral or view the body”.

Ferguson-Pratt said that defendants are generally not permitted to attend funerals for security reasons, but on a case by case basis they are sometimes allowed to view the body.

The magistrate promised to contact prison commissioner Patrick Wright about the request.



