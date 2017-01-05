McCartney has voter apathy concerns

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney said yesterday the passion that was once felt by voters in The Bahamas has been replaced with apathy, and called for Bahamians to register to vote in the next general election.

“In the 50 years since the achievement of Majority Rule and some 55 years since the Women’s Suffrage Movement, Bahamians across the country are seemingly more disconnected from our democracy than they have ever been,” said McCartney at a press conference.

“Over the past months we have watched this trend of widespread government distrust and dissatisfaction manifest itself in the dismally low voter registration turnout, as more and more Bahamians have seemingly chosen simply not to exercise their right to vote.

“In more recent times, our political leaders have perverted the ideas of true democracy to suit their own agendas, swaying voters with empty promises and rhetoric, lucrative contracts and other inducements and in doing so, have corrupted the political process and devalued the importance of public participation.

“The passion once felt by the electorate has been replaced with apathy.

“Bahamians no longer believe that their votes make a difference.

“The sentiment is as dangerous as it is pervasive.”

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said as of yesterday, voter registration is “just over 75,000 and increasing steadily”.

One hundred and seventy-two thousand people registered to vote in the last general election.

McCartney said the low voter registration is disappointing.

“Despite the flaws in our politics, it must be noted that of all the rights afforded to us as citizens of this great country there is arguably none more important than the right to vote,” he said.

“For many years, Bahamians like you and me were unable to exercise that right.

“Just a generation ago, Bahamians like you and me were excluded from the process of governance and were subjected to the will and whim of certain class individuals.

“Even now, in this age of relative freedom, we must be mindful that thousands of men and women around the globe are still being denied their right to democratically elect their own governments.

“Here in The Bahamas, it took the courageous intervention of brave men and women to change that.

“As we approach another general election, it is vital that we not take their struggle for granted.

“For this reason, I encourage my fellow Bahamians not to turn their backs on the political process, but to view every opportunity to vote as more than just a right, but an opportunity to honor the sacrifice of our forebears and to play an active role in securing a better way of life for all Bahamians.

“Voting is more than just your constitutional right; it is also your responsibility.

“I encourage all persons who have not already done so to register now.

“Your vote is your voice. Do not be silent.”



