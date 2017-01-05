Island Luck suspends accounts in suspected Ponzi scheme

Several outraged Island Luck customers yesterday threatened to organize a riot, after the gaming house operator suspended a “small number” of accounts, which it said were identified as being used to facilitate a suspected Bahamian-based Ponzi scheme.

Island Luck CFO Dirk Simmons said its internal controls system identified activity on a “small number” of accounts several days ago that did not appear to be related to gaming.

He said Island Luck locked fewer than 100 accounts consistent with this activity pending further investigation.

“The industry has come a long way, and it has gone through a lot of pains to get here,” Simmons told The Nassau Guardian when contacted for comment.

“So the integrity of the industry as well as the protection of our law-abiding customers is [paramount].

“Part of this scheme appeared to be recruiting customers to engage in, what on the face of it, appears to be a pyramid scheme.”

There has been a proliferation of social media users posting “turning $100 into $800”.

Those postings are linked to “The Gifting Circle”, a financial model that involves new people contributing $100 to advance to another stage of the model with the promise of greater returns at each stage.

Several posts on Facebook and Instagram explain, “We are pooling our money together and sharing it with each other. It’s like a speedy asue, only giving once and receiving faster.”

An asue typically involves a group of people pooling money for a fixed period of time with an order set for who will be paid the pooled money at set intervals.

An irate Facebook user issued a personal message to Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian, warning that a riot would be organized at Island Luck if it did not allow the account holders, whose accounts were suspended, to withdraw their funds.

“Trust me, y’all [will] see a mob outside Island Luck [because] y’all (expletive) playing now,” the post said.

“All y’all who close people accounts, y’all [better] make something (expletive) happen with our money because it’s (expletive) on like popcorn. Y’all would see me every (expletive) day for my money.”

When asked about the funds accumulated on the accounts that are under investigation, Simmons said, “If, after the investigation, we find that the funds in the accounts have been used for legitimate gaming activity, certainly we would have no issues with those accounts.

“Where accounts have been actively involved in illicit non-gaming activity, we will be liaising with the [Gaming Board] as to how to deal with those accounts.”

The total dollar value on the accounts is unclear, but Simmons indicated that it is “relatively low”, with about several hundred dollars per account.

Simmons said Island Luck expects people who use their accounts in a manner inconsistent with regulations, to “be the most vocal”.

Island Luck has posted signs at all of its locations stating, “We have received information that a very small amount of account holders are using their Island Luck accounts to engage in activities that are not gaming related to facilitate, what on the face of it, appears to be a pyramid scheme.

“This type of activity is inconsistent with our terms and conditions and our internal control policies and procedures.

“... Consequently, all accounts engaging in this activity will be locked pending investigation. Island Luck will not be responsible for any loss due to persons engaging in this activity.”

Simmons said, “The accounts are designed for gaming purposes, and we certainly would not want to be a part of facilitating activities that are non-gaming related because that is not our mandate.”

When contacted, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it recently became aware of the “The Gifting Circle” and plans to investigate whether it is a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.

On its website, the commission advises investors on how to avoid scams such as Ponzi and pyramid schemes.

It states that pyramid schemes are “scams where fraudsters claim they can turn a small investment into large profits within a short period of time. In reality, participants make money solely by recruiting new participants into the program.”

Ponzi schemes are described as “scams where a central fraudster or hub collects money from new investors and uses it to pay purported returns to earlier-stage investors, rather than investing or managing the money as promised.”



